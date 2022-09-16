The Executive Council of Kano State has approved the payment of N304 million being the earned allowance of 287 academic staff of two universities, Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YMSU) and the Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

The state’s commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, revealed in a statement on Friday

The state had decided to pay the allowance despite the industrial action embarked the lecturers as members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since 14 February, 2022.

The payment of the allowance is believed to be an attempt by the government to convince the lecturers to return to work.

The government said all outstanding allowances of the lectures will be paid in monthly instalments from October 2022.

Mr Garba explained that N297,643,990.17 million will be paid to verified staff, while the sum of N6, 501,745.74 million is estimated for the settlement of 10 other academic staff whose names were inadvertently omitted during the previous payment exercise.

The commissioner revealed that approval has also been given by the council for the release of N82,101, 600 million to YMSU for direct furnishing and provision of equipment to the Faculty of Science to enhance and provide a more conducive atmosphere for research, teaching and learning.

He said the amount will be used to furnish phase I, wing A of the faculty building at the main campus of the university, which has 56 staff offices and seven lecture halls.

The commissioner also announced that the council has approved the release of N84, 923, 601.00 million to the Kano State University of Science and Technology for the payment of outstanding Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) and Teaching Practice Allowances for two sessions of 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 to eligible academic staff.

He explained that the amount covers SIWES supervision allowances, transportation, field course and teaching practice supervision to deserving staff of the university, Mr Garba said.