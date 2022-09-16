The police in Osun State on Thursday paraded five suspects in connection with the murder of the manager of a Mobil Petrol Station in the state, Fatai Adigun.

The suspects are Adamo Aliyu, 24; Damilola Kayode, 22; Yusuf Idris, 22; Odewunmi Sodiq, 26; and Adeshina Ayomide, 38.

The police said the suspects were arrested through a joint operation with hunters and forest security in the state.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, told journalists the suspects invaded the petrol station situated in Ikire area of the state and murdered the 55-year-old station manager.

Mrs Opalola said the suspects also searched the manager’s office and carted away N100,000 after killing him.

She said one of the suspects, Mr Aliyu, made a confessional statement that they carried out the operation on 28th August.

The police spokesperson explained that the suspects conspired to kill the manager after an employee, Adeshina Ayo, defrauded the petrol station N2.1 million.

The suspects said they hit the station manager on the head with a spanner and he died on the spot.

Mr Aliyu said he and his friend, Mr Idris, have been engaging in armed robbery since their childhood.

“Idris and I have been engaging in armed robbery from our childhood. Whenever we want to go for an operation, I used to smoke Indian hemp,” he said.

“We were initially hired to kill the petrol manager and the person paid us N250,000. We went there immediately and murdered him,” he said.

“I held an axe and a stick while the other person held a spanner, when we entered his office, my friend hit the spanner on the manager’s head, we left him in the pool of blood. I searched his office and found a bag containing N250,000. We also stole a motorcycle,” he added.

The suspect said he used his share from the operation to buy alcoholic drinks and Indian hemps.