Hours after students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, locked the school gate in protest against the institution’s ban on commercial vehicles and motorcycles on campus; the management reversed the action.

I.T Agboola, the Registrar of the institution, announced the reversal in a memo dated 15th September.

“This is to explain that the ban on students’ vehicles and motorcycles entering the campuses of the polytechnic is completely lifted,” the memo stated.

“In view of the above, students vehicles and motorcycles are now allowed into the campuses, however, they should maintain law and order.”

Earlier on Thursday, the students had shut the school gate in protest against the hardship inflicted on them by the ban.

They occupied the school entrance and prevented the lecturers and other staff of the polytechnic from accessing their offices.

They also demanded the immediate suspension of the school’s Chief Security Officer, alleging that he has “no leadership quality to head the polytechnic security unit.”

READ ALSO:

They carried placards with inscriptions such as “CSO must go”, “Our cars should move freely”, “enough is enough CSO” among others.

Adepoju Olusegun, President of the Student Union Government, who led the protest, said students of the polytechnic are fed up with the hardship they go through on transportation.

Mr Olusegun demanded an immediate lift of the ban on students’ vehicles and commercial motorcycles.

The union president also demanded a constant power supply on campus, adequate maintenance of hostel buildings and replacement of faulty appliances in classrooms

“We want total lift of the ban on students’ vehicles and commercial motorcycles, 24/7 illumination on campuses that was paid outrageously for, adequate maintenance of school hostels and replacement of faulty appliances,” he said.

The student leader also urged the polytechnic management to involve the students in the decision on policies and development of the institution.

But Shola Lawal, the Polytechnic Public Relations Officer, had said the ban was due to the insecurity challenges facing the country.