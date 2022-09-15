Grace Akeredolu, the mother of Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State governor, is dead.
She was 90, Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary to the governor, said in a statement on Thursday via Facebook.
Mr Olatunde said that Mrs Akeredolu died in the early hours of Thursday in her sleep.
“The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu is dead,” the statement reads.
“She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Mama was 90 years old.
“She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.”
Mr Olatunde said further announcements will be made by the family in “due course.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999