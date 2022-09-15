Grace Akeredolu, the mother of Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State governor, is dead.

She was 90, Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary to the governor, said in a statement on Thursday via Facebook.

Mr Olatunde said that Mrs Akeredolu died in the early hours of Thursday in her sleep.

“The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu is dead,” the statement reads.

“She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Mama was 90 years old.

“She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.”

Mr Olatunde said further announcements will be made by the family in “due course.”