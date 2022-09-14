The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N28 billion for the provision of roads and other infrastructure in the Wasa District of Abuja.

The Abuja minister, Mohammed Bello, said this while addressing journalists at the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I presented as memo for the augmentation of the contract sum for the development of the Wasa affordable district in the Southern borders of the Federal capital city Abuja and the augmentation was in the sum of N28, 117, 904, 027.

“The initial contract for that project was awarded in 2014 at the sum of N56 billion but as time went by and due to inflation and some other factors, we had to vary the contract and the price in order to reflect current realities and that is the reason why the augmentation request was presented to council and council approved that.”

The minister added that the completion period for the contract has also been extended to 42 months.