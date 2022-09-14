The Kwara Police Command has rescued a woman and her son who were kidnapped, after an intensive search and rescue operation by the command’s tactical teams, supported by vigilantes and hunters.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

“On Sept. 13, at about 11:20 p.m., a kidnap occurred in Shao, where one Afusat Lawal and her son, Taofeek Lawal were abducted and carried away,” he stated.

Mr Ajayi said the kidnappers were accosted in the bush while sharing the ransom collected from the family of the victims.

The PPRO said that the kidnappers opened fire on the operatives immediately they were sighted.

He said that during exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers suffered gunshot injuries and were arrested and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

“Consequently, their corpses were deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

He said that exhibits recovered from the kidnappers were one Honda Accord Saloon Car with registration number, LAGOS GJ 52 LSR, one single barrel gun and an unspecified amount of money.

ALSO READ: Family of kidnapped DPO cries for help as abductors threaten to kill him

He, however, said that effort had been intensified to get other fleeing members of the gang arrested for prosecution.

Mr Ajayi confirmed that the rescued victims had reunited with their family.

(NAN)