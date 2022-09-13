A 55-year-old man, Sule Mosudi, was on Tuesday docked before an Iyaganku Magistrate Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing a bunch of plantains worth N4,000 from a farm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Mosudi of Abanla area, Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan, was arraigned on a count of stealing.

The prosecution counsel, Foluke Oladosu told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on 4 September at about 1:00 a.m. in the Abanla area of Ibadan.

Ms Oladosu told the court that the bunch of plantains was allegedly stolen from one Sikiru Oseni farm at Iyana Ikija, Abanla, Ibadan.

She said the defendant was caught because the community had a laid down rule that forbids anyone from being outside his or her home after 11:00 p.m.

Ms Oladosu said the offence was contrary to Section 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Bode Akinbi, urged the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms.

The magistrate, I. O. Soho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Osho adjourned the matter until 10 October, for hearing.

(NAN)