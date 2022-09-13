A divorce-seeking trader, Florence Ideye, on Tuesday told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos State that her husband, Victor, has refused to work in the past 10 years.

Mrs Ideye also alleged that her husband liked smoking and quarrels.

The resident of Ijegun, Lagos State, added that there was no love anymore between them.

She alleged that Mr Ideye had failed to take up his responsibilities as a husband and father.

She said her husband had been relying on his younger brother, a footballer, to take care of his family.

Mr Ideye is the elder brother of former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye.

“Sadly, his brother has cut us off, saying he can no longer bear the burden.

“He (Victor) said he wanted to travel out, and because of that, he sold his equipment then as a mechanic. To date, he is still expecting he would travel and has refused to work.

“He will send our children to buy cigarettes and sachet hot drinks. Engaging the children to buy those things makes me uncomfortable.

“I am fed up, I have since moved to my father’s place,” she said.

Responding, Mr Ideye said he had worked as a driver with a primary school for four years and was paid N15,000 monthly.

He said his relationship with his children had been cordial, adding that he spent money sent by his brother on his family.

“Once, she was robbed and she didn’t work for six months. I was the one doing everything, my brother even sent her N650,000 to assist, yet she is complaining,

“I have opened up to five shops for her and set her up in different businesses. Everything came to a stop when my brother stopped sending money.

“I know what she is trying to say is: `No money, no love.”’ he said.

The Court President, Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned until 11 October for judgement.

(NAN)