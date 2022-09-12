Olumayowa Olomola, commanding officer, the Federal Fire Service, Cross River State, has confirmed that a fire incident occurred inside the Government House, Calabar.

Mrs Olomola, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the fire started from an electrical spark from a generator house.

The Government House houses the office of the Governor and some civil servants as well as aides to the governor.

The fire, which occurred between the late hour of Saturday and the early hours of Sunday, was said to have affected some offices attached to Governor Ben Ayade.

It was gathered that some vital documents were also affected by the fire that lasted more than three hours.

It took the intervention of the Federal Fire Service to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Government has said the fire incident did not cause major damage.

Christian Ita, the media aide to Mr Ayade said: “it was just a minor incident and no damage was caused by the incident. There was also no file damaged.

“It was only a building attached to Governor’s Office and no major activity takes place there.”

(NAN)