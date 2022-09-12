The alleged certificate fraud trial of Chima Igwe, a former acting Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), has been adjourned to 12 January, 2023, a court registrar has said.

The registrar, who preferred anonymity because she is not authorised to speak with the press, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday at the Ikeja Special Offences court, in Lagos that the judges are on holiday and would resume next week.

Mr Igwe was arraigned in November 2021 by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged certificate forgery.

He pleaded not guilty.

The court hearing was earlier scheduled for 12 September by the judge, Sherifat Solebo.

The registrar also said that the judge would be retiring by the end of the year and the matter would be reassigned to a new judge.

Charges

Mr Igwe faces a three-count charge of giving a document with false information, using office to proffer unfair advantage and making false statements to a public officer.

The ICPC alleged that Mr Igwe, while being a public officer with FIIRO, knowingly gave to the organisation, with intent to deceive, an attestation letter signifying the completion of a Ph.D. degree programme from the University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC), Republic of Benin.

The offences contravene Sections 17(1)(c), 19 and 25(1)(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

He was appointed the acting DG of the institute on 13 May, 2019, and sacked in February 2020 after failing to present his PhD certificate more than 17 years after claiming to have bagged the degree, according to Punch newspaper.

He received several promotions based on the purported certificate. His alleged offence came into the limelight when his colleagues petitioned the ICPC.

According to information on the institute’s website, the 57-year-old joined as a Research Officer 1 and rose through the ranks to become the Director of Chemical Fibre and Environmental Technology Department in June 2010.