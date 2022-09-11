Four persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a police officer in Anambra State.

The suspects, who allegedly carried out the robbery attack on 29 August, were caught on Friday when they allegedly attempted to rob a woman along Okofia village, Neni, a community in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested when operatives raided their home on Friday night.

He said the police officer who was attacked by the suspects was a constable but did not provide his identity. The identity of the lady who was allegedly robbed by the suspects was not also given.

The police carried out the arrest in collaboration with a local security outfit in the area, he said.

Mr Ikenga gave the names of the suspects as Chukwubike Anieto, 20, Chukwuemerie Ike, 36, Chidera Muo, 25, and Israel Chukwuma, 28 – all males and residents of Umuezeani Akwaeze, a community in the council area.

One berretta pistol, three motorcycles, one axe, three machetes, one police belt, one SUMEC power generating set and 13 different brands of phones, were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

The spokesperson said the police also arrested a suspected member of a criminal gang along Oko-Ufuma Expressway in Oko Community, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspect was arrested when operatives busted a criminal hideout in an uncompleted building in the area.

The police said the arrested suspect, Okechukwu Okpo, has confessed that the gang members were responsible for the rape of an unnamed female staffer of a hotel in Ndikelionwu Community in the council area, where they also stole some items, including three television sets.

“The criminal gang on sighting the police vehicle opened fire on the operatives. The operatives responded swiftly (and) engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle. While other gang members fled the scene, Mr Okpo was arrested,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said preliminary investigations showed that the gang members were responsible for over 25 armed robbery, kidnapping and car-snatching incidents recently along Oko, Ufuma, Uga, Amaokpala Communities, among others.

“Efforts are in place to arrest other fleeing gang members,” the spokesperson said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, charged the operatives to sustain the onslaught against criminals in the state, Mr Ikenga said.

“All suspects shall be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigations,” the police commissioner said.