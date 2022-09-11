The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said that if elected, he would never allow a situation that will necessitate a meeting between him and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Mr Adebayo said this while promising to run a government that will not experience industrial action by lecturers throughout his tenure as President.

The SDP presidential candidate said he would appoint credible Nigerians to a board of trustees that will superintend over the affairs of universities across the country.

The SDP flag bearer said this on Sunday while opening his campaign office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He added that although the campaign was yet to begin, he has started strategic consultation with well-meaning Nigerians that will lead him to victory at the polls.

Speaking further on his plans for education, Mr Adebayo stressed that those trustees will be saddled with the responsibility of releasing money made by tertiary education funding to the governing council of the universities for the smooth running of the institutions.

He said: “Leave university education funding. Take it away from the government. We have tertiary education funding which is meant to be an independent body of trustees and it was ASUU that designed that ‘decree’ and when the money became accumulative, the government became envious of the money and took the money.

“When we come in there, we shall expand the fund and make sure that the fund is managed by independent trustees who are not politicians and who are not partisan. Those trustees will be releasing the money to the governing council of the institutions.

”I want to be the first president who will never hold a meeting with the leadership of ASUU because they should be under the governing council of Universities. I won’t also send politicians to governing councils of the universities but it will be accomplished Nigerians who are going to be visitors to the university.”

The SDP candidate scored the current administration low on security, economic sabotage, high rate of unemployment and inflation, as well as mismanagement of budget and disunity among Nigerians.

“What I will do differently is to implement the programme which is constitutionally mandatory in chapter 2 of our constitution. Fundamentally, the implementation of state policy and implement the policy of the Social Democratic Party out of which we have drawn out two things which include, farewell to poverty and insecurity.

“We are going to make sure that our politics is not a money bag politics so that we can make diverse people who are talented people from different parts of the country.

“We are going to have a united front of the country with social investment into education, health housing, food production, employment and general infrastructure. These are the things we are going to do differently.”