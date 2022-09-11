The police in Osun on Sunday said a 19-year-old student of Ipetu-Ijesa College of Technology, Olonade Tomiwa, committed suicide in Ilesa.
This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo.
Mrs Opalola said the deceased was found hanging dead in the compound with a telephone cable.
She said the case was reported at Ilesa ‘A’ Division, by one Agboola Olusola, a youth leader in the town.
The command spokesperson said no mark of violence was found on the body of the deceased when the police visited the scene of the incident.
Mrs Opalola said the police took photographs of the scene and the corpse was deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital mortuary in Ilesa.
She said an investigation has commenced into the matter.
(NAN)
