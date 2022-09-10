Gunmen have abducted the traditional ruler of Isiala Umudi Community, Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The Monarch, Jewel Ndenkwo, was abducted in Owerri at about 7 p.m. on Friday.

He was whisked away by the gunmen in front of one of his companies, Udekings Electronics, in the area.

A shop owner in the area, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen fired gunshots in the air when the monarch attempted to flee.

“So, he then stood still for the gunmen. They took him away while people were still moving about,” he said.

The abductors are yet to establish contact with his family as of Saturday evening, it was learnt.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comments from him on the abduction.

Increase in abduction cases

Abduction for ransom has been on the increase in Imo State lately.

The latest incident occurred about three weeks after gunmen abducted four reverend sisters of the Catholic Church along Okigwe- Umulolo Road in Okigwe Local Government Area of state.

They were freed by the gunmen about two days after their abduction.

Last month, gunmen abducted a catholic priest and a seminarian along Okigwe-Umunneochi Road, which is between Imo and Abia States.

The victims were released two days later after reportedly paying a ransom to their abductors.

In July, gunmen abducted scores of passengers along the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway between Leru and Ihube Communities, another boundary between Imo and Abia States.