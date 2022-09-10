A suspected criminal paraded by the police in Zamfara State has narrated how he robs people after they withdraw cash from banks.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, claimed the suspect, Umar Usman, 39, in a confessional statement, said he is a member of a syndicate that specialises in monitoring customers who withdraw money in cash from banks and other financial centres, only to rob them afterwards.

The suspect allegedly confessed that he and other members of the syndicate operate in Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

The police said the suspect’s confession led to the recovery of N3,500,000 belonging to one Nura Shinkafi, attached to Zamfara State Investment Office, Gusau.

The victim complained that unknown person(s) broke the left side glass of his Peugeot 406 vehicle and made away with his bag containing his black HP Laptop with serial number CND0515RPN, valued at N250,000, one Zamfara State Investment I.D Card and the sum of N3,500,000.

The police said while they have succeeded in arresting Mr Usman, efforts are still ongoing to arrest a fleeing suspect, Abdul Sun, who is a resident of Zaria, Kaduna State.

The police commissioner in Zamfara, Kolo Yusuf, tasked members of the public, especially those who make financial transactions in banks or any financial centres, to be conscious of this syndicate and ensure they report any suspicious person (s) to the police for appropriate action.

The police said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

Terrorist arrested

Meanwhile, the police in Zamfara have also arrested a leader of a terror gang, Isiyaku Babangida, 31, while on a mission to attack some communities in Anka and Bukkuyum council areas.

Mr Shehu said the police anti-banditry patrol acted on intelligence to arrest the terror leader.

“The police operatives swung into action and moved to the nearby bandit’s enclaves, which led to a serious gun battle between the bandits and the police operatives.

“The superior firepower of the Police successfully dislodged the bandits, a situation that forced them to flee with possible gunshot wounds.

“One of the most wanted bandits in the camp called Isiyaku Babangida, of Kabe Village of Kebbi State was arrested, the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said after they dislodged the criminals, they recovered two AK47 rifles, two fabricated guns, and 2367.62 mm rounds of live ammunition from them

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect explained how he and his other group members that bear Ak 47 rifles invaded several villages in Anka, Bukkuyum, Gummi, rustled an unspecified number of cattle, kidnapped many innocent people and kept them in captivity until their relatives paid the ransom,” the police said.

