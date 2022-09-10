At least 20 passengers died in a fire in an accident on Friday involving a commercial bus and a Sienna car.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the accident occurred at Maya/Lanlate Junction in Ibarapa East Local Government area of Oyo State.

NAN also gathered that the two vehicles were travelling in opposite direction when they had head on collusion following which the vehicles caught fire, immediately.

READ ALSO:

A witness said that 20 passengers involved in the incident were burnt beyond recognition.

Confirming the incident, Gbenga Obalowo, the Chairman, Ibarapa East Local Government, said that he led a rescue team to the scene of the accident.

Mr Obalowo described the incident as pathetic and unfortunate.

He sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

However, the FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, could not be reached for comments on the incident as several calls put to him were not responded to.

(NAN)

Continue Reading