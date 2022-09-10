The Police in Oyo State says the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is handling the investigation of the decomposing body of a landlord found in his bedroom at Awotan, Apete area of Ibadan.

It would be recalled that skeleton of the landlord, later identified as Aderemi Abiola, was discovered in his bedroom by some residents of Awotan Community after a long period of searching for him.

The decayed body of the deceased was found glued to his beddings, lying upward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered from the residents of the community that the deceased was last seen four years ago.

It also gathered that the late Mr Abiola used to come to Ibadan occasionally from Abuja and does not relate with the neighbours.

Commenting, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, said the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale William, has deployed a team of crime and forensic detectives to the resident of the deceased.

Mr Osifeso said the Commissioner of Police has also directed the immediate transfer of the case to the command’s apex investigation body, the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to ascertain the cause of his death.

He said the scene of the incident had since been cordoned in the interest of public health and safety to enable the detective to carry out comprehensive investigation aimed at identifying the possible cause of the death.

Mr Osifeso said the command became aware of the incident when representatives from the Landlord Association of Idi-Orogbo, Adeosun, Life Forte Area, Awotan, Apete in Ibadan reported the case to the command.

He said that preliminary findings from residents of the community and the deceased driver’s licence found in his wallet revealed identity of the deceased as Aderemi Abiola.

The police spokesperson said the investigation revealed that the deceased was last seen around 2018, four years ago, which was corroborated by his family members.

According to Mr Osifeso, the Commissioner of Police, called on well-meaning members of the public for assistance regarding the provision of useful information about the incident.

He said the case would be actively monitored, assuring the public that detailed updates would be provided accordingly.

It would be recalled that the people of Awotan community became aware of the incident while clearing the bushy compound of the deceased, after seeking permission from the police to break into the house to clear it.

It was the labourers employed to clear the compound who noticed that window of one of rooms was opened and they decided to peep into it, only to discover a totally decomposed body of the deceased.

