The Anambra State Government has ordered the closure of Wintess Garden Hotel in Awka over a viral sex video in a swimming pool which reportedly happened at the facility.

Last week, a video surfaced online showing young people, said to be students, having sex while they were being filmed.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday.

The Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism in the state, Donatus Onyenji, who signed the order dated 8 September, explained that the action was to enable the government and security agencies to investigate the incident.

“This and other such indecent operational standard and unholy acts of public show of indecency must not be allowed in any hotel in Anambra,” he said of the viral sex video.

“Government of Anambra State hereby directs the management of Wintess Garden Hotel to shut down operations pending further investigations and review of the application,” the commissioner added.

Mr Onyenji said the order is in line with the provisions of the Anambra State Tourism and Hospitality Law 2016.

The commissioner, in a statement on Thursday, said the government is already reviewing an application for an operational permit by the hotel which was dated 31 August.

Reacting to the development, the General Manager of the hotel, Ndibe Ikeh, expressed regrets over the incident.

He said the incident does not represent the company’s values and operational principles.

Mr Ikeh thanked the state government for wading into the scandal by taking decisive steps to investigate and unravel the perpetrators and their motives.

The hotel manager asked Nigeria’s secret police, State Security Service and other security agencies to conduct a “thorough investigation” into the incident.

“Wintess Garden Hotel is a responsible organisation with good moral values. Our services are open to the public,” he said.

“We apologise for this embarrassment and thank the state government for its kind intervention,” Mr Ikeh stated.

Meanwhile, the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has debunked speculation that those in the viral video were students of the institution.

The spokesperson of the university, Chika Ene, in a statement on Tuesday, described the speculation as “preposterous” stressing that their students had not been on campus since the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

“The individuals in the video are not students of our noble institution,” she said.

“The management of the university frowns at such immoral acts and thus reiterates the core values of self-discipline and good morals which university is instilling in its students,” Mrs Ene added.