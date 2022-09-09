ADC governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr Doherty and his running mate, Mrs Giwa-Amu

Funso Doherty, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, on Friday unveiled Rosemary Giwa-Amu, a lawyer, as his running mate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until her latest appointment, Mrs Giwa-Amu was ADC’s deputy chairperson in the state.

Unveiling Mrs Giwa-Amu in Lagos, Mr Doherty said his running mate remained an embodiment of virtue and all the party stood for in making Lagos State work for all residents rather than few.

“I am very excited to be joined in ticket with a distinguished personality, someone who has served the state, party and communities in the state.

“She (Giwa-Amu) has brought capacity to bear in serving the people. She is a mystery super woman,” Mr Doherty said.

He said that he consulted “far and wide” before picking his running mate.

Decrying that Lagos had not reached its potentials with her enormous resources, Mr Doherty said residents were still facing hardship on roads, healthcare, education and unemployment.

“Public office is a sacred trust on behalf of the people. The vast resources must be brought to bear in improving the lives of the people, rather than concentrating it on the few.

“We want to bring a new paradigm of leadership and that is our mission.

”ADC has a candidate and deputy candidate to back up the message it is bringing.

“We are bringing in a new thing. Lagos must work for all residents. We are moving the state from a third world to a first world. We are bringing a new era. We are not intimidated,” he said.

According to him, it is possible for ADC to win the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state because it is time for the party to lead.

In her remarks, Mrs Giwa-Amu, who described the event as her excited moment, said the ticket would give her opportunity to serve the people.

“It is a great opportunity for me to turn things around for Lagos state to reach its potentials,” she said.

Speaking, George Ashiru, the ADC chairperson in Lagos State, said the party had “membership and structure” across the state to win elections.

Mr Ashiru said the party was presenting a powerful joint ticket of people with capacity to move the state forward with sincerely and integrity.

NAN reports that the event had in attendance party executives and members. (NAN)