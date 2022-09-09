President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned the Nigerian Navy Sports Complex at Navy Town Barracks in Ojo, Lagos.

The president also kicked off the opening ceremony of the 12th Nigerian Navy Games.

Those who accompanied Mr Buhari included Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; and Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor.

See photos: