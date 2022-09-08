More than a year after their appointments, the Nigerian government on Thursday inaugurated governing councils for four federal universities of agriculture.

The five-member council in each of the institutions are government appointees on a four-year tenure.

The concerned institutions include the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Abia State; Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, and Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State.

Sources confirmed that unlike their counterparts in other non-specialised universities, the inauguration of the four councils had been delayed over the controversy on whether they would be accountable to either the Ministry of Education or its Agriculture counterpart.

But President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the institutions should be domiciled under the education ministry.

Inauguration

Inaugurating members of the governing councils on Thursday at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, charged them to look outward and explore opportunities to attract funding to their respective universities.

He said: “The Council is expected to make deliberate efforts to diversify the sources of funding and support for the university.

“In these trying economic times and the government’s desire to bring in more private sector participation in our tertiary institutions, I want to charge you to come up with ideas that will generate more revenue, outside government allocations.

“To this end, the Councils should look outwards and enlist the support of philanthropic organisations and individuals for additional funding of projects in the institutions. In addition, the Council can explore other sources of revenue through endowments.”

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, Mr Adamu noted that the government is looking forward to the success of these universities in Research, Science and Technology, to help in the advancement of agriculture.

He said the government believes that agriculture is the solution to the myriad of socio-economic problems in the country.

“A nation cannot assume her true status of nationhood if she cannot feed her people and this is one of the reasons for the establishment of the Federal Universities of Agriculture,” said Mr Adamu.

He also cautioned them against the ‘erroneous’ belief that any principal officer of the university must come from the locality of the institutions, saying all appointments should be based on merit.

“Such ideas, which have watered down the integrity of our tertiary institutions are alien and should not be allowed to becloud your decisions, merit should always remain our watchword and guiding principle,” he said.

He also advised the members of the councils to refrain from interfering in the day-to-day running of the universities as their duties do not entail such.

Checks, balances

Noting a distinction between “university governance” and “university management”, Mr Adamu said the lack of respect for that distinction has led to friction between the governing council and other organs of the university.

According to him, the duties of the governing council include setting policies, defining directions, reviewing, approving and monitoring the University budget and evaluating its performance as well as assessing the overall impact of its implementation.

He said it is the role of the council to support management in the implementation of policies and decisions of the Council.

“In order to be relevant and effective institutions, the Governing Council are rather expected to be concerned with policy issues, adopting best practices, monitoring of institutions’ projects and attracting more funding outside regular Government allocation to improve the facilities and infrastructure that will promote Teaching, Research and Learning in the institutions.

“To ensure the smooth running of affairs, therefore, Governing Councils at all times should in consultation with the Management of these universities be abreast of current Laws, Government policies, White papers, Circulars, Gazettes, and other relevant documents that will help in taking decisions. Let me reiterate that your effective governance neither entails nor necessitates interference of the Councils in the day-to-day running of the institutions.”

Strikes

The minister also called for industrial peace, saying progress can only take place in the atmosphere of peace.

“Activities that can disrupt Teaching, Research, Meaningful Learning and Community Service should be avoided,” he said.

Composition

The appointees in the governing councils for each of the universities are FUNAAB: Umar Ahmed (Chairperson), Inuwa Tahir (member), Patrick Omeke, (member), Adegboyega Adebajo (member) and Celina Gana (member).

For Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, are Chidinma Uwajimogu (Chairperson), Enadeghe S.E (member), Nancy Torhee (member), Antibas Elnathan (member) and Adamu Sani (member).

At the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abubakar Sodangi, a former senator, (Chairperson), Leonard Nzadon (member), Kevin Ojob, an engineer (member), Aliyu Shungurun (member) and David Emaniru (member).

For the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Chinedu Nwajiuba (Chairperson), Ahmed Mohammed, a professor, (member), Hussaini Zimbo (member), Ayodeji Alonge, (member), and Podar Yuwan (member).

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World , which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

