The police in Osun State have berated the constables who took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the non-payment of their salaries.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, said there was no basis for the protest because the constabulary scheme is a voluntary service meant for gainfully employed individuals.

The constables, decked in their police uniforms, had accused the police authorities of owing them 18 months’ salary.

Ms Opalola told PREMIUM TIMES when she was contacted on Wednesday that they were meeting with the constables to resolve the issue.

But in a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson quoted the police commissioner in the state, Olawale Olokode, as re-emphasizing that no payments were agreed with the individuals under the constabulary scheme.

The police spokesperson noted that the state government or local government who is capable can finance the constabularies.

“Notwithstanding, the State government or local government where they are serving may decide to give stipends to the members of the special Constabularies recruited by them for this assignment in their State, which does not interfere or change the constitution of the scheme,” Mrs Opalola added.

“The Command hereby state unequivocally that, the Community Policing Constabulary Scheme of the Force is a purely voluntary service which is Federal Government initiative to improve security at the grassroots through training and incorporate individuals with prior paid employment who desire to spend their spare time assisting the police in its simple police tasks within their various communities.”

“It should be noted that the scheme is to promote community partnership in crime control via the presence of respected members of the public, with sources of livelihood, partnering with the Force under the scheme to render voluntary service for better and improved policing within their communities,” she added.

Police constables have routinely protested non-payment of salaries by the authorities, and the latter had repeatedly maintained that the special Constabularies is a voluntary service.

