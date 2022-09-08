An Akure High Court has restrained the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, David Oleyelogun, from declaring the seat of the lawmaker representing the Ese-Odo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo, vacant over alleged anti-party activities.

Besides the Speaker, the Justice Alero Akeredolu-led court also barred the State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from doing anything that would “jeopardize the outcome of the case pending before the court.”

The State House of Assembly, in August, declared the seat of Mr Torhukerhijo vacant over the allegation of anti-party activities levelled against him by the State Chairman of APC.

The seat of Favour Towomewo, who represents Ilaje Constituency 2, was also seared vacant by the house.

The Assembly had communicated the same action to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and sought to conduct elections to replace them.

Both lawmakers were alleged to have defected to opposition political parties and were involved in anti-party activities.

Mr Torhukerhijo was specifically accused of defecting to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the primary for House of Representatives.

But the lawmaker through his lawyer, Dipo Torhukerhijo, had taken the Assembly, the APC, Mr Oleyeloogun, and INEC to court challenging the legality of their action in declaring his seat vacant.

In an order granted ex parte, Justice Akeredolu, who read the exhibits and affidavits attached to the motion on Thursday said it would be in the interest of justice to preserve the subject matter of the suit and subsequently gave an order halting anything that has to do with the declaration of the seat vacant.

The judge granted “an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents their officers, servants, and agents from giving effect to the purported declaration of the seat of the applicant vacant or taking any steps to prevent the applicant from performing his constitutional duties as an elected member of the House of Assembly or stopping the benefits and entitlements of the applicant as a member of the Assembly pending

the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion on Notice before this Court.”

The lawmaker had, in his prayers before the court, asked for a declaration that alleged anti-party activities levelled against him were not a valid ground for the declaration of the seat of a member of a House of Assembly vacant under Section 109 (g) of the 1999 Constitution and as such, the purported declaration of the, his seat as vacant by the Speaker is unconstitutional, unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

Also, he asked for a declaration that the APC having expelled him as its member and having consistently refused him the benefits of its protection and advancement of his political interests, goals, and aspirations, can legally associate with any other political party of his choice recognized by INEC.

Mr Torhukerhijo said the declaration of his seat vacant at the instance of APC without giving him the benefit of a fair hearing was null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

He then sought “an order reversing and setting aside the purported declaration of the claimant’s seat vacant and reversing every other step so far orchestrated and/or taken whether jointly or severally by the defendants, their officers, agents and servants to prevent the claimant from accessing, performing or exercising any of his constitutional rights, duties, responsibilities, obligations, benefits, and entitlements as an elected member of the Ondo State House of Assembly because of the Claimant’s alleged exercise of his rights as guaranteed under sections 38(1) and 40 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).”

The court has fixed the hearing of the motion on notice to 16 September

Continue Reading