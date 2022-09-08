An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 30-year old father, Nyime Nbride, be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his biological 12-year-old daughter.

The police charged Mr Nbride, who lives at Ajegunle Street, Ilupeju, Lagos, with defilement, sexual assault, and indecent treatment of a child.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

Mrs Kubeinje ordered the police to return the casefile to the Office of the Director ovember 13.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 22.

Ms Ajayi said the girl’s mother reported the case at the police station.

She also said the victim confirmed that she had been molested by her father more than once in his room.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 135, 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 135 stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for anyone found guilty of indecently treating a child, while Section 137 stipulates life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child.

In the same vein, Section 261 stipulates life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of sexual assault by penetration without the consent of the other.

(NAN)