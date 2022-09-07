A 35-year-old man, Odili Chukwuka, was arraigned before the Children and Sexual Offences Court in Amawbia, Anambra State, on Wednesday for alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

The suspect, who hails from Aguluezechukwu community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, faces a nine-count charge of sexual abuse, unlawful assault, stealing and infliction of bodily injury.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Anayo Nwano, told the court that the offences were committed on 28 July at Aguluezechukwu.

“The accused and others still at large sexually abused a 17-year-old girl by touching and applying pepper to her private parts.

“He abused her emotionally and verbally, assaulted her unlawfully by stripping her naked, tying her hands and legs, and flogging her to a stupor with a peppered cane.

“Chukwuka also deprived his victim of her liberty and stole her phone and a bag containing an unspecified sum of money,” Mr Nwano, who is a police inspector, told the court.

He said the offences contravened the Criminal Code of Anambra State 1991, the Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law of Anambra 2017 and the Child Rights Law of Anambra State 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe, ordered that the accused be remanded in police custody, while the case was adjourned to 21 September for mention.

(NAN)