The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, said it will soon launch a portal for recruitment of ad-hoc staff ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The commission, in a letter signed by A.T Yusuf, for the INEC Secretary, will be open to eligible applicants from 14 September to 14 December by 8:00 p.m.

He said the exercise, which will be launched through INECPRES, will be opened to others except collation/returning officers.

Mr Yusuf, in the letter to all Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), requested the cooperation of all administrative secretaries, head of departments, among others, to attain the required number of ad-hoc staff per state.

“To achieve the required number of ad-hoc staff per states, it is important that robust engagement/sensitisation by the Admin. Secs HOD EOPS/EOs & AEOS under the leadership of the RECS is commenced with the Authorities of Federal, State Tertiary Institutions and the NYSC ofices (state/ Government levels),” he said.

The INECPRES is available via two links located on the INEC website: www.inecnigeria.org (a link for the Mobile App and the other link is for the web portal).