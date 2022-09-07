Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has approved the appointment of Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, made the announcement on Wednesday at a press briefing.

His appointment follows the resignation of the agency’s former boss, Idris Salako, on Monday.

Mr Salako resigned barely a day after a seven-story building collapsed leading to the death of six persons.

Until his appointment, Mr Bamgbose-Martins, a civil engineer, was the Commissioner for Special Duties.

Mr Omotosho said Mr Bamgbose-Martins “is coming into the ministry with a wealth of experience.”

He added that a new commissioner for special duties will be announced shortly.

Mr Bamgbose-Martins obtained his first degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

He got his Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos majoring in Highways/Transportation, according to the state’s website.

He has embarked on both local and international programmes.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), a Member of the Institute of Highway Transportation (MIHT), and a Registered Engineer (COREN).