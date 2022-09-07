There was a new twist on Wednesday in the contention over the 18 June governorship election, as the defendants, the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, argued that the Justice Kpochi Election Petitions Tribunal did not have the jurisdiction to entertain the petition of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni.

Coming through a preliminary objection, the defendants challenged the eligibility of Mr Oyebanji by virtue of his emergence through a primary superintended by Mai Mala Buni as Chairman APC Caretaker Committee which was a pre-election matter that only a High Court can handle.

The preliminary objections dated 1st September and filed by Lateef Fagbemi, Mr Oyebanji’s lead counsel, contended that only a high court can handle a pre-election matter.

Mr Oni, through his lawyer, Obafemi Adewale, had challenged the propriety of Mr Buni, who is the Yobe State Governor, to hold sway as a governor and Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, that organised the primary that produced Mr Oyebanji as governorship candidate.

Mr Oni submitted that it was an act of illegality for Mr Buni to hold such a position while also presiding as the Yobe governor, arguing that it contradicted the APC’s constitution that forbids elected officials from holding party positions.

Commenting on the preliminary objections filed against the petition, Mr Fagbemi said: “We have filed our motions against the power of the court to try the case because the petition shouldn’t have come to this tribunal in the first instance.

“We have adopted our objections and the petitioner needs time to respond in the spirit of fair hearing.”

The respondents adopted their respective applications through their lawyers: Mr Fagbemi for Mr Oyebanji(1st) and APC(2nd); Shaibu Aruwa stood for the Yobe State Governor/ex- APC Caretaker Committee(3rd); and Charles Edosomwan, for the Independent National Electoral Commission(4th respondent).

Mr Adewale had, during his brief reply, said the petitioner would require time to reply appropriately to the applications filed by the respondents.

During the pre-hearing briefing, Mr Fagbemi told the tribunal that the counsels to all the parties had met and agreed on the time to be allotted to the witnesses.

“We have agreed that the examination-in-Chief should take five minutes, cross-examination, 10 minutes, and three minutes for re-examination, for each of the ordinary witnesses,” said Mr Fagbemi.

“But for star/expert witnesses, we agreed that examination- in-chief should take 15 minutes, cross-examination should take 20 minutes, and five minutes for re-examination.”

The counsel to the INEC, Mr Edosanwon, dispelled the accusation raised by the petitioner that the commission was allegedly obstructing justice and creating difficulty for him in the matter.

“All the parties have difficulties, but that doesn’t mean that we will stand in the way of justice. We have met and we have agreed on how these things could be surmounted,” he said.

“My commitment to work with the honourable court to make sure this matter is disposed of timeously remains guaranteed. I am committed to ensuring that the needful is done in getting all documents as required by the court.”

The Chairperson of the tribunal, Mr Kpochi, adjourned the sitting to 15 September, for the rulings on the pending applications.

Mr Oni, in his petition, prayed the court to void the election of Mr Oyebanji for reasons that there were widespread irregularities during the polls and that he scored the highest number of lawful votes during the election.

Mr Oyebanji secured 187,057 votes to defeat Mr Oni who polled 82,211, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 67, 457 votes.

Mr Kolawole had since congratulated the winner and so is not contending the outcome of the election.