Governor Seyi Makinde’s achievements in Oyo State over the past three and half years will make the people to re-elect him, Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, has said.

Mr Olatunbosun made the assertions in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to him, the administration of Mr Makinde, which rests on four pillars, namely: Security, Infrastructure, Education and Economic Expansion through Agriculture, has performed creditably well in all the sectors.

“In fact, what the governor has done within three and half years of his administration is more than what some of his predecessors had done.

Security

“For instance, when we came in, within 100 days in office, Makinde bought 100 units of KIA vehicles for security agencies.

“Apart from that, we have bought another 100 units of patrol jeep vehicles and bullet proof jackets for security agencies,” Mr Olatunbosun said.

He said the administration, when it came into office, realised that the police were using the old method of communication and the Makinde-led government digitalised it.

“The administration also facilitated the establishment of Police Mobile Force Squadron 72 to Ago-Are in Oke-Ogun zone of the state to enhance security of the area,” Mr Olatunbosun said.

He said though the issue of security is under the Exclusive list in the nation’s Constitution, “Makinde-led administration is providing logistics for security agencies, to enable them to work effectively.”

The commissioner said the South-West Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun Corps”, was also receiving government’s attention so as to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in providing adequate security across the state.

He said that Mr Makinde recently approved the recruitment of 500 Amotekun Corps in addition to 1,500 corps recruited when it was established.

Mr Olatunbosun said that all the logistics, including vehicles and motorcycles needed for effective performance, were being provided by the state government.

Health, education

In the health sector, the commissioner said the administration had completed the rehabilitation and equipping 299 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) out of 351 across the wards in the state.

He added that the General Hospital, Adeoyo and many other General Hospitals across the state have witnessed the presence of the state government in the area of structural renovation, provision of medical equipment, among others.

On education, the commissioner said the cancellation of any form of fees in public primary and secondary schools had greatly enhanced the enrollment of pupils/students in public schools.

He added that the Makinde administration, within the three years plus, had completed the building of 81 model schools across the zones in the state.

Pension, infrastructure

According to him, welfare of teachers and state workforce in general were being prioritised by the administration, to serve as motivation to them.

“Regular and prompt payment of workers’ salaries, arrears and pension had been topmost priority of this administration since its inception on May 29, 2019, till date,” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the administration of Mr Makinde has paid over N181 billion so far as gratuities against N81 billion paid throughout the eight years of the previous administration.

On infrastructure, the commissioner said the administration was aggressively doing its best in the areas of inter-city road construction and rehabilitations.

According to him, Ibadan-Iseyin Road has been completed, while works were at various stages on Oyo-Iseyin Road, Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road and Saki-Ogbooro Road, while others are under construction.

He added that the two terminal Bus Stops – Ojo and Challenge, out of the four being constructed have been completed and that the remaining two located at Iwo Road area of Ibadan would be completed before the end of this administration.

On Agriculture, Mr Olatunbosun said the Agricbusiness hub established at Fashola in Oyo Town would soon have an impact on the populace.

According to him, the government is determined to make the state the food basket of the nation by providing a conducive atmosphere for agriculture investors.

He said all the aforementioned achievements, among others, would make Mr Makinde surpass other candidates during the 2023 governorship election.

(NAN)