The Osun State Amotekun Corps on Tuesday paraded three people for stealing goats.

The Corps accused Segun Oladipupo, Wale Samuel and Sulemon Garuba of being serial robbers who specialise in stealing goats within Osogbo and Ibadan.

Amitolu Shittu, the field commander of the Corps, said they received intelligence reports from their colleagues in Oyo State.

“We were notified by some operatives in Ibadan, Oyo State, that some criminal are engaging in stealing of goats,” Mr Shittu said.

The Amotekun commander said the suspects were conveying the stolen goats with a bus to an unknown destination when the corps intercepted them.

“We decided to bust some places and discovered some suspects with a bus carrying goats,” he said.

“The suspects used beans and onions to cover those goats which according to suspects were picked at differents location in Osogbo and Ibadan.”

He assured that the suspects will be handed over to the police and charged to court after investigation has been concluded.

The suspects while speaking at the parade confessed to committing the crime.

They said it was their third time of stealing and transporting stolen goats.