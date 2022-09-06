Anambra State Government has expressed concern over the low usage of mosquito nets in the state, despite giving out 3.8 million Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) free to the residents.

The state Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, said the government was not happy with the development.

The commissioner made the remarks during debriefing and submission of a final report on the exercise to the state government by the Malaria Consortium on Tuesday in Awka.

Malaria Consortium, an International Non-governmental Organisation, distributed over 3.8 million ITNs across the 21 local government areas of the state to tackle the malaria scourge.

The distribution was done in partnership with the state government and the National Malaria Elimination Programme, with funding from Givewell Open Philanthropic Foundation.

Mr Obidike, a medical doctor, said, “Keeping the nets without sleeping inside them defeats the aim.

“As a government, we are not happy with the low percentage of people who, after collecting the nets, are yet to commence sleeping inside them.

“The life span of the nets are between three and four years and it is in your interest you start using them now.”

He said that using the nets would reduce the death of infants, pregnant mothers and people with weak immunity, as well as loss of work hours because of malaria and related diseases.

The commissioner appreciated the meticulous handling of the ITN distribution, including the use of technology during the exercise by Malaria Consortium.

“My governor is glued to the usage of technology in governance and he wants the state to know more about the technological devices used by your organisation in the distribution of the nets in Anambra,” Mr Obidike said.

Campaign manager, Malaria Consortium in Anambra, Laitan Adeniyi, said 3. 85 million ITNs were distributed to 7.43 million residents of the state on a door-to-door basis.

She said that 8,503 personnel were engaged and trained across the 21 local government areas of the state for the ITN distribution.

Mrs Adeniyi added the consortium engaged another 84 personnel to find out if the beneficiaries were actually using the nets.

Uju Onwuegbuzina, state Health Educator, urged the people to embrace regular use of ITNs to eliminate the scourge of malaria.

(NAN)