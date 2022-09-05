Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the owner of a popular club, De Rock Club, and 21 other suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to a statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday, the club owner, Adepoju Sunday, was arrested at Ring Road, Ibadan, in an intelligence-driven operation.

The 21 other suspected internet fraudsters include a couple – Aladenusi Adegboyeyega Ayodeji and Aladenusi Omowunmi Sadiat( a.k.a Bonnie and Clyde). They also include Ajuwon Omobola Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Atilade Stephen, Bolaji Olawale Quadri, Olajire Usthman Olamilekan, Ojo Faruq Kolapo, Kajero Babatunde Sodiq, Kareem Taiwo Abiodun, Bolaji Bolarinwa Toheeb, Banjo Micheal Toyin and Clement Clemson Adeseye.

Others are: Babalola Segun Samuel, Opeyemi Gbenga Omoyemi, Okesanya Seyi Matthew, Kareem Kehinde Damilola, Aledegbe Akinola Qodir, Akindele Ayodele Solomon, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Iyiola Dolapo Ridwan and Olabosinde Hammed Adesola.

Mr Sunday, 36, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, also runs Helpline Foundation, Special Service Global Trust (S.S.G) Limited, all in Ibadan. He was arrested with a 2020 Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle.

The EFCC said the suspects were arrested after a series of surveillance and intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include five cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and incriminating documents containing false presences.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement added.