Nigeria’s Umar Sadiq has hit the ground running at his new club, Real Sociedad, following his deadline day transfer from Almeria.

Umar on Saturday had a memorable debut for the Blue and Whites as his well-taken goal helped Real Sociedad come from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in their La Liga encounter.

Sociedad brought Umar as Alexander Isak’s replacement and he showed a glimpse of what he could do when he headed the equaliser nine minutes into his debut.

It was the visitors that drew the first blood in Saturday’s entertaining La Liga clash barely five minutes into the game.

Alvaro Morata continued his fine start to the new season with another goal for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Spaniard was on hand to lash home the rebound after Yannick Carrasco hit the near post directly from a corner.

Real Sociedad mustered an instant fightback, but they were not so lucky; hitting the woodwork in the same way as their opponents.

Though Atletico Madrid held on to their slim lead, it was not to be, as the introduction of Umar changed the game in the second half.

A few minutes after coming on, Umar met Momo Cho’s hanging cross to nod home a leveller, making an instant impact for his new club.

The Nigerian striker thought he had gotten the winning goal for Sociedad with 13 minutes remaining, but the referee rightly ruled him offside.

While the injection of Umar swung the momentum in Real Sociedad’s favour, Simeone’s men held on to a point as the two teams remain tied on seven points from four games in La Liga.

With Saturday’s goal, Umar has now scored three goals in three consecutive La Liga games this season.