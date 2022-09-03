Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Thursday, swore in new leaders in the 13 local government areas of the state, despite the court nullifying their elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the positions in the elections.

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki, on 25 August, nullified the elections, saying that the tenure of the present chairpersons and councillors would expire in August, 2023.

The court restrained the state government from appointing caretakers to run the affairs of the councils.

But Mr Umahi swore in the new officials of the council areas into office, according to reports in the local media.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Uchenna Orji, while appearing as a guest on Channels TV on Tuesday, had argued that the court ruling did not annul the election.

Mr Orji, a lawyer, noted that the government could still go to court to set the judgment aside.

On Wednesday, barely 24 hours to the inauguration, Chika Nwoba, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state claimed that Ebonyi State High Court in Abakaliki has granted an ex parte motion to the government against the judgment that nullified the council election.

PREMIUM TIMES could not, however, confirm the claim.

At Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, venue of the inauguration, Mr Umahi, described the swearing in ceremony as “victory for democracy and the rule of law.”

“The youths, you will not retire us because old brooms still sweep better than the new ones. Remember, we laid the foundation,” he said.

Also sworn-in by the governor were 11 members of the state’s local government advisory council and four senior special assistants (SSAs).

The four appointed SSAs were immediate past council chairmen, while the advisory committee members served as vice-chairmen.

The governor explained that he decided to appoint the former chairmen and their vice-chairmen as SSAs and members of the local government advisory council in line with his vow to continue with all his “faithful lieutenants” until the end of his administration.

“Let me congratulate all the out-gone chairmen. You entered for a two-year tenure, and your two-year tenure elapsed yesterday (Wednesday). And for the new chairmen, your tenure is also two years,” Mr Umahi stated.

The governor added, “About seven of the outgone chairmen are holding either the Senate ticket, House of Representatives or the House of Assembly (APC ticket). So, you can see that APC is very progressive, and we are people who reward loyalty.

“All the people that came with us in 2015, they will continue with me to 2023 and those who are going forward to higher positions, we will continue. But one thing is very certain, I have given the youth the leadership of the state.”

He further asked the chairmen to swear-in the new councillors on Friday in their various council headquarters.

Earlier, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Cletus Ofoke, stressed that the inauguration was in line with all legal provisions, and that there was no legal opposition to the event.

The newly sworn-in chairman of Ezza- North Council Area, Moses Ogodoali, who spoke on behalf of others, assured the governor that they would work to justify the mandate given to them in trust, by the people.