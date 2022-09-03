Ten buildings were consumed by fire when a tanker laden with 45, 000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit crashed, spilling its content at Ifo in Ogun.
A statement issued on Saturday in Lagos by Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, South West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the incident occurred at about 7.00 a.m. on Olambe Matogun Road, Ifo.
“Though no life was lost or anyone sustained injury but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident.
“The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene.
“This saved the community from serious incident that could have affected more people,” Mr Farinloye said.
The NEMA official, however, said the fire had been put out.
(NAN)
