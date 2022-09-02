The Kano State Government says it has reunited 805 suspected beggars with their families across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Haruna Ibn-Sina, confirmed this to journalists on Friday at the Hisbah headquarters in Sharada, Kano.

He noted that the 805 beggars, comprising 536 females and 279 males, were indigenes of Kano State.

He said that they were amongst the 931 suspected beggars evacuated by the men of the Hisbah Board for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in Kano Metropolis.

Mr Ibn-Sina said that those who were from neighbouring states were assisted to their various state governments and handed over to their relatives while others were receiving care from the board.

According to him, out of the 931 evacuated, 320 are males while 611 are females.

He said three of them tested positive to HIV/AIDS while some of the underage females were pregnant.

“Among those evacuated was an old woman who was found with a huge amount of money.

“Most of the beggars were evacuated on major roads, under bridge markets, railway stations and other public places within the metropolis.

“They were provided with their daily three square meals.

“The beggars who, however, go back to the streets begging after being evacuated will be prosecuted; as the state government prohibits begging,” he said.

Mr Ibn-Sina alleged that some of the beggars were among those who were alleged to be snatching phones and terrorising people.

He said that there was a high case of underage children engaging in social vices and using drugs, adding that, so far, the board had arrested about 132 of such suspected miscreants at various recreational centres in Kano.

“The state government has shown its readiness to curtail societal vices and street begging,” he said.

He urged parents and guardians to complement the government’s efforts by giving their children and wards proper moral upbringing. (NAN)