Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince Zamani, has been remanded in Ikoyi prison, an official said.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Police Command’s spokesperson, told PREMIUM TIMES that the artiste was arraigned Friday at a Magistrate court in Ajah.

He faces three counts of charges bordering on assault, obstruction and abduction.

Assault

Mr Hundeyin had, in a Twitter post, broke the news of the singer’s arrest.

He said Ice Prince was arrested for an alleged assault on a police officer who stopped him for driving without license plates.

In a tweet, Mr Hudenyin alleged that the rapper threatened to throw the officer into a river at the point of arrest.

The police officer posted a photo of the rapper in handcuffs and said he would be prosecuted.

Bail

Mr Hundeyin told this newspaper that the accused person’s bail conditions are the sum of “N500,000 with two responsible sureties.”

He added that the singer would be released when he meets his bail conditions.

The case has been adjourned to 7 September.

Ice Prince

Ice Prince rose to fame after releasing “Oleku”, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs.

He won the 2009 Hennessy Artistry Club Tour.

He released his debut studio album ‘Everybody Loves Ice Prince’ in 2011. “Oleku”, “Superstar”, and “Juju” were the three big hits off the album.

In 2013, Ice Prince released Fire of Zamani as his second studio album. The album contained the singles “Aboki”, “More”, “Gimme Dat”, and “I Swear”.

On 1 July 2015, Ice Prince was announced as the vice president of Chocolate City. He held the position until he left the label in 2016.