The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday expelled Dotun Babayemi, one of the aspirants who contested for the party’s governorship ticket in the just concluded election in the state.

The party expelled Mr Babayemi after a disciplinary committee found him guilty of engaging in anti-party activities.

The committee was set up by Otun Balogun Ward 2 in Ayedaade Local Government area of the state.

Mr Babayemi is currently at the Supreme Court after he lost at the state high court and appeal court to seek judgment in nullifying the primary election that produced Ademola Adeleke as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Ogunleye Bukayo, the ward secretary who disclosed details of the expulsion at a press briefing in Osogbo, said all efforts made by the committee to persuade the former governorship aspirant from engaging in anti party activities were unsuccessful.

Mr Bukayo explained that the decision to expel Mr Babayemi from the party was followed by the party’s constitution.

“The Ward Executive Committee of the party at its meeting of 20th July, 2022 received the report of the disciplinary committee, and after careful and extensive deliberations ratified the report of the disciplinary committee,” he said

“The Ward Executive Committee of the Party in exercise of the powers conferred on it by sections 57(2) and 59 (1) (g) of the constitution of PDP hereby remove and expel Prince Dotun Babayemi from the Peoples Democratic Party. He therefore ceases to be a member of the PDP henceforth,” Mr Babayemi said.

Babayemi reacts

In his reaction, Kayode Oladeji, spokesperson of Mr Babayemi, described the disciplinary committee as “jesters who enjoy amusing themselves.”

“Those who carried out the shenanigans they called expulsion of Omooba Dotun Babayemi from the PDP, are ignorant of the rules that govern the party; they and their sponsors are only being clever by half in their bid to browbeat Babayemi, a man of the people,” said.