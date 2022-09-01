A coalition of civil groups has expressed concerns about the conduct of the coming campaigns by political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to INEC timetable and schedule of activities for the poll, open campaigns will commence on 28 September.

However, ahead of the exercise, the electoral body will publish the final list of candidates for the presidential and National Assembly seats on 20 September.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the coalition of eight CSOs called on candidates to prioritise accountability issues during their campaigns.

They charged the candidates to focus on “accountability issues in government processes, fiscal transparency, and on plans to strengthen anti-corruption agencies and address gender challenges.”

The CSOs which signed the statement are Accountability Lab Nigeria, Connected Development (CODE), SERAP, BUDGIT, CJID, PLSI, Yiaga Africa, and Enough is Enough (EiE).

The coalition canvassed the need for inclusive governance and compliance with asset declaration laws to address the level of corruption in the country.

“Despite the existence of a legal framework for asset declaration for political office holders, the level of compliance is unknown as data on asset declaration for office holders is not available to the public. The lack of public data on the assets of potential political aspirants provides an avenue for opacity and a lack of accountability; thereby fueling political corruption,” the coalition said.

“The monetisation of politics was the main headline during the political parties’ primaries and has become a pointer to how vote buying and selling will play a disruptive role in the 2023 elections. This has also affected the value of the Naira, as aspirants now deal in and distribute major international currencies, especially the dollar.

“In the last couple of weeks, the dollar to naira exchange rate peaked at N715 on the parallel market due to the undue pressure on the value of the naira. Vote-buying has become a widespread practice, where democracy has struggled to be fully consolidated due to Nigeria’s entrenched corrupt political class, trapping citizens in self-sabotaging, subservient relationships with political leaders.”

Gender equality

Quoting the abysmal position of Nigeria on the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Gender Gap Index, the coalition expressed disappointment at the constant rejection of gender and equal opportunities by the Senate.

They argued such rejection has robbed the country of a chance for diversity in the coming election and urged INEC to promote gender inclusion in electoral processes and political party leadership.

“Nigeria has just eight (8) women who sit in the Senate, and most state assemblies do not have any representation of women and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the State house of assembly.

“With the lack of diversity amongst election candidates across the country, we believe the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should more urgently promote gender inclusion in electoral processes and political party leadership through the INEC gender policy, the National Gender Policy, and the PWD Act. The face of most political party campaigns has shown a regrettable lack of gender-inclusive governance, with political campaigns failing to adequately represent women and persons with disabilities,” the group said.

Other demands

The coalition also asked all political parties and political candidates to declare their assets.

It also called on them to give a proper account of their 2019 campaign funds in compliance with the Nigerian Electoral Act (2022) “as a sign of good faith and commitment to publishing the same after the 2023 elections.”

It also asked the parties to declare their plans to address negative behaviours that lead to violence, such as vote-buying and publicly reject vote-buying before and during the 2023 elections.

The coalition further asked the parties to “reinforce Nigeria’s value system in line with the National Pledge “To be faithful, loyal and honest. To serve Nigeria with all my strength. To defend her unity, and uphold her honour and glory;

-Adopt a Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) approach in their campaigns and political engagements toward inclusive governance, and a plan to advance the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill;

-Declare the percentage of appointive positions for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in line with the National Policy on disability – the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.”