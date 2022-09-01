The police in Lagos have arrested a suspected traffic robber, Charles Igbadoh, notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the arrest in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, the officers of Adeniji-Adele Police Division of the Command arrested the suspect who led the officers to some of the receivers of the stolen items.

“The suspect was arrested following constant patrol by police officers in the area.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Odinaka Obiadu and Micheal Adeniyi.

“The suspects are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation, which is aimed at arresting other criminal elements in that axis,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed that efforts be sustained in all criminals’ hideouts in the metropolis to ensure that all culprits were apprehended and dealt with.

”The CP has directed that efforts be sustained in all identified black spots to arrest and prosecute all miscreants in accordance with the law.” he said.

(NAN)