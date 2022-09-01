At least seven persons died in an auto accident on Wednesday in Ekiti State.

The accident involved an 18-seater passenger bus and a Toyota car which collided head-on along the Iluomoba-Aisegba highway.

It was gathered that one of the vehicles was avoiding a pothole and lost control in the process and ran into another oncoming vehicle travelling to Ado Ekiti.

Olusola Joseph, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, said 17 persons were involved in the accident.

He said the bodies of the dead victims have been deposited in a morgue.

“Those who lost their lives had been deposited in the mortuary,” said Mr Olusola.

“They were all male passengers. They were occupants of the two vehicles.

“The passengers that suffered varying degrees of injuries are presently being treated at the Afe Babalola Multi-system hospital in Ado Ekiti.”

He warned motorists against overspeeding which, he said, was the reason for unwarranted carnage on Nigerian roads.

He added that by strictly observing traffic safety rules and regulations, the roads would be safe and accidents would be less.