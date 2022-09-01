Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, says her father will use his experience as governor to develop Nigeria.

Mrs Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the head of Lagos State Markets (Iyaloja General), said this on Thursday in Abuja, while accepting her appointment as grand patroness of a support group, the Tinubu Vanguard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu Vanguard is a flagship support group for the realisation of the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

According to Mrs Tinubu-Ojo, Lagos is a mini Nigeria, and having governed the state excellently, the APC candidate will surely excel as president of Nigeria.

She said the candidate was best positioned to consolidate on achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and also improve on areas where there were still challenges.

“The present government has done well in many areas, but there is still much to be done. Tinubu’s presidency will surely consolidate on present achievements and improve in other areas,” she said.

Earlier, the Director-General of Tinubu Vanguard, Benjamin Johnny, said the quest for a better Nigeria was the reason behind the group.

Mr Johnny said that Nigeria needed the experience of a leader like Tinubu to tackle the present economic and security challenges.

He said the choice of Mrs Tinubu-Ojo as grand patroness was informed by her proven passion for service to humanity in her role as Iyaloja.

“Tinubu is now a father to all Nigerian progressives who see him as a symbol of excellence and service delivery, and we are committed to ensuring his success at the polls, ” he said.

