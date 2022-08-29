The cabin crew intervened and one crew member spent the flight in the cockpit with the pilots, the report said.
The fight became public knowledge after France’s air investigation agency, BEA, issued a report on Wednesday saying some Air France pilots lacked rigour with regard to respecting safety protocols.
The BEA report focused on a fuel leak on an Air France flight from Brazzaville to Paris in December 2020, when pilots rerouted the plane but did not cut power to the engine or land as soon as possible, as the procedure requires.
Although the plane landed safely in Chad, the BEA report warned the engine could have caught fire.
It mentioned three similar cases between 2017 and 2022 and said some pilots are reacting by personally analysing the situation instead of following safety procedures.
The BEA also investigated an incident in April involving an Air France flight from New York City’s JFK airport that suffered flight control problems on approach to its landing in Paris.
After the incident, BEA said, the two pilots “simultaneously made inputs on the controls” during a go-around for a second attempt.
“The captain held the control column in a slightly nose-down position while the co-pilot made several, more pronounced, nose-up inputs,” Al Jazeera quoted the BEA report as saying.
Air France said it is carrying out a safety audit in response to the report.
Additionally, it pledged to follow BEA recommendations, which include allowing pilots to study their flights afterwards and making training manuals stricter about adhering to procedure.
The airline noted it flies thousands of flights daily and the report mentions only four such safety incidents.
Air France pilots’ unions have insisted security is paramount to all pilots and defended pilots’ actions during emergency situations.
Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999