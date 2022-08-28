One person died while three other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred on Sunday at Osoro junction in Ore, Ore- Benin expressway, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred between a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV marked, Lagos FKJ 535 HP and a DAF truck marked, Lagos KRD 422 XB.

Sikiru Alonge, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Unit Commander in Ore, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the driver of the Land Cruiser SUV lost control because of overspeeding and rammed into the stationary truck parked on the roadside.

He said that one female adult died in the Land Cruiser, with three occupants while two others sustained injuries, including the truck driver.

Mr Alonge said the corpse had been deposited at the morgue of Opeyemi Hospital in Ore, while those injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The FRSC boss, however, urged motorists to desist from speeding to save lives and properties, as well as be alive for their families.

