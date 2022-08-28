The family of 18-year-old Chinonso Osondu, born with a kidney condition that resulted in kidney failure in February 2022, has appealed to Nigerians to help save his life.

Joy Osondu, the mother of the boy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that he was receiving dialysis at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) two times a week.

The mother said her son needs a kidney transplant to save his life urgently at the cost of N10 million.

“The cost of kidney transplant at LUTH, according to his doctor, is N10 million and we have no means of getting the amount of money needed to save my son’s life.

“Chinonso is a brilliant, a very ambitious student who is always hoping to contribute to the world through bioengineering before the kidney problem caused him to quit school.

“He is hopeful and staying resilient but hanging on your goodwill and kindness.

“Please, I beg you, help me save my son’s life. His life is dependent on your kindness and generosity.

“It breaks my heart that we cannot afford the transplant, kindly help to save his life,” she said.

For financial assistance, Mrs Osondu appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to donate for the surgery through the account details: Chinonso Osondu, Zenith bank, 2270309294.

Mrs Osondu’s number is 08030449590.

(NAN)