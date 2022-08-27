Primary school teachers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Enugu State, on Friday suspended their strike action embarked upon over non-payment of minimum wage.

The union had declared an indefinite strike on 26 July to protest alleged refusal of the Enugu State Government to implement the N30,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers in the state.

The suspension notice was contained in a circular, dated 26 August, signed by the union’s state chairperson, Theophilus Odo, and the assistant secretary-general, Macs Nnaji.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the state government, in February 2020, started the implementation of the minimum wage in the state.

However, only workers in the core ministries and secondary school teachers benefited from it, while others in government agencies, departments and local government councils were left out.

Mr Odo said the suspension of the industrial action followed an agreement with the state government on the implementation modalities.

He said the union has been engaging the government in “series of meetings, consultations and negotiations,” since the strike began.

“We are pleased to inform you that the governor has approved of the commencement of the payment with effect from 1st August, 2022,” he said.

The NUT chairperson said the approval given by the government might not cover 100 percent of the minimum wage, but it is “our-well-considered view that a journey of 1000 miles begins with a step.”

“All teachers in public primary schools in Enugu State are, therefore, enjoined to resume their normal duties immediately,” Mr Odo said.

Background

The union has been on a prolonged face-off with the government since 2020 over the non-implementation of minimum wage for the teachers in the state.

The suspended strike was the second indefinite industrial action declared by the NUT in 2022 over the minimum wage.

The union had gone on a three-day warning strike in January to compel the government to pay them the new minimum wage.

The union, on 9 May, embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demand for the wage.

The industrial action which lasted for one month, was suspended on 8 June, following the intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

However, the union declared another indefinite strike on 26 July, after the government allegedly failed to fulfil agreements it reached with the union.

Earlier, when the union issued a notice of their intention to proceed on the strike in May, following the government failure to pay minimum wage, the government filed a lawsuit against the proposed industrial action at the National Industrial Court, Enugu.

The government asked the court to restrain the teachers from embarking on the strike on the basis that they are essential workers and that the action would impact negatively on school children.

Justice Oluwakayode Arowosegbe granted an interlocutory order restraining the teachers from embarking on the strike until the determination of the substantive suit.

The union, through its chairman, had said that it was disdainful that the state government sued the teachers on the basis of being essential workers but failed to pay them their minimum wage.

However, in a judgment delivered on 8 March, the judge, Mr Arowosegbe, dismissed the suit and ordered the state government to go back and negotiate with the teachers.

The judge ruled that the teachers did not fall under the category of workers who provide essential services.