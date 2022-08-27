Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, on Friday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some members of the Labour Party (LP), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also resigned their membership to join the PDP.

They declared support for the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Ladi Adebutu.

The defectors were received at the PDP secretariat in Abeokuta by the state chairman, Sikirulai Ogundele, Mr Adebutu, and other leaders of the PDP in the state.

The defectors were led by a former Deputy Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Tola Banjo from ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s group; Saka Ahmed from ex-Governor Olusegun Osoba’s group and Yinka Asaye from Governor Dapo Abiodun’s group.

Other defectors were the governorship candidate of LP at the 2019 election, Modupe Sanyaolu, and former councillors in the Amosun-led administration between 2016 and 2019.

Handing over the PDP flag to the defectors, Mr Ogundele assured them that they would not regret joining the party.

In his remarks, PDP’s deputy governorship candidate for 2023, Abdulkabir Akinlade, said the PDP would defeat the APC in 2023 and also send it to its early retirement in Ogun.

On his part, Mr Adebutu said that he would tackle insecurity, unemployment, bad roads and ensure the provision of quality healthcare in the state.

Mr Adebutu urged aggrieved members of the APC and members of other opposition parties to join the PDP in defeating APC at the next election.

He assured the defectors of fairness, saying “everyone has equal rights in the PDP.’’

