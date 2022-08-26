The police in Lagos State have arrested the father of a three-month-old baby, a doctor, and a nurse for allegedly selling the baby for N400,000.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Mr Hundeyin said the incident happened in the Oko-Oba area of Lagos state.

“A father connived with his doctor and a nurse (names not mentioned) sold his three-month-old baby to a woman for N400,000 without the knowledge of the mother.

“After days of searching, the police was informed. All suspects arrested. Baby is safe,” he said.

The spokesperson said the State Central Investigation Department (SCID), Panti was in charge of the investigation and will charge the suspects to court soon.

On Thursday, the police said officers arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly selling her three-week-old baby for N600,000. (NAN)