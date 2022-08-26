Detectives of the Police Command in Lagos State have arrested two fake soldiers and recovered military uniforms, police accouterments, and live cartridges from them.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

Mr Hundeyin said that one of the suspects, Oluwatosin Gabriel, 39, was arrested during the enforcement of the total ban on motorcycles in some parts of the state.

According to him, an investigation by the detectives led to the arrest of the second suspect, Nurudeen Agboola, 35, who allegedly is a supplier of military uniforms.

He said items recovered from the fake soldier and his supplier included four pairs of military camouflage uniforms, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accouterments, and charms.

“Investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality. Suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, commended the detectives for a good job.

He urged the officers and men of the command to redouble their efforts to sustain the safety and security of the state. (NAN)