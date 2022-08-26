Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has cautioned Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, against losing out in the current political permutations in the country.

Mr Okechukwu, a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this in a statement in Enugu on Friday.

“My take is that Wike is enjoying the moment or what one could easily dub Wike’s Wave. Methinks it is better enjoyed abroad with less distraction.

“Is it not Nollywood characteristic that he (Wike) met with the leading big three presidential candidates – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC, Peter Obi of Labour Party and lastly Atiku Abubakar of PDP?

“My candid advice is that he should not make the mistake of rewarding Atiku Abubukar, who betrayed the South and by extension Wike, who could have won the PDP presidential primary election.

“This same Atiku who cruised to victory when only northerners contested in 2018 in Port Harcourt, will deliberately rubbish the rotation convention of president from north to south and south to north which governed the 4th Republic Nigeria from inception in 1999.

“The grave danger of Wike making the gross mistake of going back to Atiku, who is now the new sheriff in-charge of PDP, take my bet, is that he will definitely suffer from dagger’s syndrome,” he said.

Mr Okechukwu alleged that dagger’s syndrome would be the fate of Mr Wike, if he dares to pull back his dagger which has been drawn; therefore, he either aligns with Messrs Tinubu or Obi.

According to him, on whom between them to choose, it is left to his inner circle. Each has his own advantage.

“For Asiwaju, he will harvest from our (APC) spread. For Obi, his constituents and allies may be more comfortable.

“The truism is that patriots of both north and south are not so happy with the betrayal of the rotation convention by Atiku, this made a lot doubt his proclamation of being a unifier.

“He is not a unifier, for a unifier cannot breach the constitution of his political party and the federal character principle enunciated in 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)